One of the English League Cup first round fixtures takes place on Tuesday at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, where the home side hosts Crawley Town. The hosts compete in the Championship and are clearly a class above their opponents, while the visitors have returned to League Two and are still searching for form after a disappointing start to the season. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash, which offers good chances of success.

Match preview

The Swans remain the only non-English team to have won the League Cup (2012/13), and they traditionally treat this competition with great respect. Although their preseason and the start of the league campaign have been rocky—with a defeat to Middlesbrough and a winless run in friendlies—they look much more confident on home turf. Five wins in their last seven matches at the Liberty, with six clean sheets, highlight the defensive solidity the Welsh side enjoy at home.

The coaching staff will likely rotate the squad but maintain an attacking approach to quickly settle the question of who advances. Key factors will be ball control and early pressure on Crawley’s defense, as Swansea’s superior quality and squad depth should allow them to dictate the tempo.

For the Red Devils, this season has started with two League Two defeats—against Grimsby (0-3) and Newport (1-2)—immediately exposing defensive frailties. Returning to the fourth tier after relegation requires restructuring, and so far the team hasn’t shown the necessary level of organization. Their away form is also a concern: in six of their last nine away defeats, they’ve conceded at least twice.

Historically, the League Cup hasn’t been kind to Crawley—their best run remains a fourth-round appearance in 2019/20. Facing Swansea is a chance to test themselves against higher-level opposition, but with their current attacking output and defensive record, the likelihood of an upset is extremely slim.

Probable lineups

Swansea : Lewis Vigouroux (GK), Jay Key, Ben Cabango (c), Cameron Burgess, Josh Tymon, Gustavo Hamer Franco, Jay Fulton, Isaac Galbraith, Ronald, Lee Cullen, Yum Ki-sung

: Lewis Vigouroux (GK), Jay Key, Ben Cabango (c), Cameron Burgess, Josh Tymon, Gustavo Hamer Franco, Jay Fulton, Isaac Galbraith, Ronald, Lee Cullen, Yum Ki-sung Crawley Town: Harvey Davies (GK), Cody Barker, Tom Conroy (c), Aiden Flint, Harry McKirdy, Ronan Brown, James Williams, Christian Scott, Adaemu Adeyemo, Gavin Holohan, Kevin Tshimanga

Match facts and head-to-head

Swansea are unbeaten in their last four official home matches.

Crawley have been eliminated in the League Cup first round in seven of the last ten seasons.

Crawley have never beaten Swansea in an official match.

Prediction

Given the gulf in class and current form, Swansea should confidently progress to the next round. I expect the hosts to open the scoring in the first half and seal the win by netting at least two goals. Our bet: "Swansea to win and total over 1.5" at odds of 1.65.