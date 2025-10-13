Prediction on game Win Ireland Odds: 1.47 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Ireland and Armenia are set to clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 14, kicking off at 20:45 CET, and here’s my pick for this encounter.

Ireland vs Armenia: Match Preview

Ireland and Armenia are neck and neck in the group standings, both still in contention for second place — making this a crucial fixture for three of the four teams in the group.

Ireland suffered a shocking 1–2 defeat to Armenia in the second round, a setback that hurt their qualification hopes but didn’t end them. The Irish drew 2–2 with Hungary and currently sit bottom of the table with one point after three matches. Armenia’s home victory over Ireland remains their only win so far; they have three points after three rounds and occupy third place. In their other fixtures, Armenia lost 0–5 to Portugal and 0–2 to Hungary.

As for the group dynamics, Portugal have already claimed the maximum nine points, and another victory — against Hungary — will all but secure their World Cup 2026 spot. The gap between the bottom side and second place is just three points, making this match vital for both Ireland and Armenia. The winner will move closer to, or even overtake, second place.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Ireland are winless in their last five matches: three draws and two defeats.

Armenia have won only once in their last seven games.

Armenia have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 34 matches. Their last shutout came in June 2022 — against Ireland.

The two sides have met five times: three Irish wins and two Armenian victories.

Probable Lineups

Ireland: Kelleher; O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea; Coleman, Smallbone, Molumby, Manning; Ogbene, Johnston; Parrott

Armenia: Avagyan; Muradyan, Harutyunyan, Piloyan; Hovhannisyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Serobyan, Barseghyan, Zelarayan

Prediction

This is a crucial match for Ireland, and they will be determined to redeem themselves after that surprising loss in the first encounter. Expect the hosts to go all out for victory. My pick: Ireland to win.