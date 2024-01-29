Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals

The host of the Asian Cup, Qatar, faced Palestine in a knockout match on Monday, January 29.

In the first half, the Qataris controlled the ball more effectively, but they struggled to score. Palestine found their opportunity and surprisingly opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a goal from Dabbagh. This prompted Qatar to play even more aggressively in attack. The home team restored parity, scoring in the sixth minute of injury time. Al-Haydos marked a crucial goal for Qatar.

After the break, the Qataris managed to take the lead. Akram Afif converted a penalty in the 49th minute. The game proceeded quite evenly, with Qatar becoming more cautious and mindful of the scoreline. Palestine couldn't create a significant chance to level the score. The tournament hosts defended well and secured their place in the quarterfinals.

Asian Cup. Round of 16

Qatar 2-1 Palestine

Goals: 0-1 Dabbagh (37'), 1-1 Al-Haydos (45+6'), 2-1 Afif (49')