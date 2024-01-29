RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals

Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals

Football news Today, 13:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals Photo: https://twitter.com/afcasiancup

The host of the Asian Cup, Qatar, faced Palestine in a knockout match on Monday, January 29.

In the first half, the Qataris controlled the ball more effectively, but they struggled to score. Palestine found their opportunity and surprisingly opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a goal from Dabbagh. This prompted Qatar to play even more aggressively in attack. The home team restored parity, scoring in the sixth minute of injury time. Al-Haydos marked a crucial goal for Qatar.

After the break, the Qataris managed to take the lead. Akram Afif converted a penalty in the 49th minute. The game proceeded quite evenly, with Qatar becoming more cautious and mindful of the scoreline. Palestine couldn't create a significant chance to level the score. The tournament hosts defended well and secured their place in the quarterfinals.

Asian Cup. Round of 16

Qatar 2-1 Palestine
Goals: 0-1 Dabbagh (37'), 1-1 Al-Haydos (45+6'), 2-1 Afif (49')

Related teams and leagues
Qatar Palestine Asian Cup
Popular news
Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024 Football news Today, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024
Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history Football news Today, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named Football news Today, 05:36 That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named
VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party Tennis news Today, 04:48 VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party
Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:06 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 12:18 Anthony Joshua is diligently preparing for the upcoming bout against Ngannou Football news Today, 11:48 Benzema is reportedly considering a transfer to another club in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 11:24 Genoa will purchase the contract of the midfielder currently on loan from Marseille Football news Today, 11:08 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 11:04 Premier League teams are set to embark on a friendly tour in the United States Football news Today, 10:28 For the first time since 2012, Napoli have never shot on target Football news Today, 10:06 Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter Basketball news Today, 09:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Roma prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Senegal vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024