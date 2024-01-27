RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 07:35
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Monday, two matches of the 1/8 finals of the 2023 Asian Cup are scheduled, with the second being a clash between the defending champion, Qatar, and the national team that has reached the knockout stage for the first time – Palestine. The Dailysports website guides on where you can watch this match.

Qatar – Palestine: what to know about the match?

Qatar is deemed as one of the primary contenders for the championship in the ongoing tournament. The team substantiated this claim in the group stage by winning all three of their matches, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Palestine, in the previous stage, managed to secure only one victory against Hong Kong (3:0), drew with the UAE (1:1), and suffered a defeat to Iran (1:4). However, the four points garnered were sufficient for the team to advance to the 1/8 finals from the third position.

Qatar – Palestine: when and where the match will take place

The encounter between the national teams of Qatar and Palestine will transpire in El Khaur on the "El Bait" stadium. The referee will commence proceedings at 17:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in various countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:0
  • New York 11:00
  • Panama 11:00
  • Toronto 11:00
  • Port of Spain 12:00
  • London 16:00
  • Yaoundé 17:00
  • Abuja 17:00
  • Cape Town 18:00

Qatar – Palestine: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may differ in different countries. It is worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the match will be broadcasted on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can catch this game in your country.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - StarTimes App
  • Kenya - StarTimes App
  • Nigeria - StarTimes App
  • South Africa - StarTimes App
  • Uganda - StarTimes App
  • United States - Paramount+

Other countries

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • China - iQiyi, Migu
  • Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Ghana - StarTimes App
  • Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Hong Kong - HOY TV
  • India - FanCode
  • Israel - 5Plus
  • Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Liberia - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Madagascar - StarTimes App
  • Malawi - StarTimes App
  • Mauritius - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Star+
  • Rwanda - StarTimes App
  • Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Sierra Leone - StarTimes App
  • Singapore - meWATCH
  • South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Tanzania - StarTimes App
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Zambia - StarTimes App
Related teams and leagues
Qatar Palestine Asian Cup
Popular news
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Yesterday, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Yesterday, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Tennis news Yesterday, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Yesterday, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Tennis news Yesterday, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:08 The legendary Croatian footballer is on the verge of relocating to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:59 Chelsea is demanding an astronomical sum for Gallagher Football news Today, 09:39 Ipswich sensationally lost against a representative from the sixth division in the FA Cup Football news Today, 09:33 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Tennis news Today, 09:08 "I did not want to be a caliph for an hour". Sabalenka shared her thoughts on winning the AS Open Football news Today, 08:58 Senegal vs. Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:32 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal Football news Today, 08:10 Victor Osimhen has his sights set on Chelsea. The striker wants to change clubs in the summer Football news Today, 07:35 Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 06:51 “I will sleep better”. Pep Guardiola speaks out about Jurgen Klopp's departure
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Angola vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Milan vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024