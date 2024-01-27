Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Monday, two matches of the 1/8 finals of the 2023 Asian Cup are scheduled, with the second being a clash between the defending champion, Qatar, and the national team that has reached the knockout stage for the first time – Palestine. The Dailysports website guides on where you can watch this match.

Qatar – Palestine: what to know about the match?

Qatar is deemed as one of the primary contenders for the championship in the ongoing tournament. The team substantiated this claim in the group stage by winning all three of their matches, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Palestine, in the previous stage, managed to secure only one victory against Hong Kong (3:0), drew with the UAE (1:1), and suffered a defeat to Iran (1:4). However, the four points garnered were sufficient for the team to advance to the 1/8 finals from the third position.

Qatar – Palestine: when and where the match will take place

The encounter between the national teams of Qatar and Palestine will transpire in El Khaur on the "El Bait" stadium. The referee will commence proceedings at 17:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in various countries around the world:

Los Angeles 8:0

New York 11:00

Panama 11:00

Toronto 11:00

Port of Spain 12:00

London 16:00

Yaoundé 17:00

Abuja 17:00

Cape Town 18:00

Qatar – Palestine: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may differ in different countries. It is worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the match will be broadcasted on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can catch this game in your country.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - StarTimes App

Kenya - StarTimes App

Nigeria - StarTimes App

South Africa - StarTimes App

Uganda - StarTimes App

United States - Paramount+

Other countries

Algeria - TOD, beIN SPORTS

Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean

British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean

China - iQiyi, Migu

Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Ghana - StarTimes App

Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Hong Kong - HOY TV

India - FanCode

Israel - 5Plus

Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Liberia - TOD, beIN SPORTS

Madagascar - StarTimes App

Malawi - StarTimes App

Mauritius - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS

Panama - Star+

Rwanda - StarTimes App

Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Sierra Leone - StarTimes App

Singapore - meWATCH

South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS

Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS

Tanzania - StarTimes App

Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean

Zambia - StarTimes App