Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
On Monday, two matches of the 1/8 finals of the 2023 Asian Cup are scheduled, with the second being a clash between the defending champion, Qatar, and the national team that has reached the knockout stage for the first time – Palestine. The Dailysports website guides on where you can watch this match.
Qatar – Palestine: what to know about the match?
Qatar is deemed as one of the primary contenders for the championship in the ongoing tournament. The team substantiated this claim in the group stage by winning all three of their matches, scoring five goals and conceding none.
Palestine, in the previous stage, managed to secure only one victory against Hong Kong (3:0), drew with the UAE (1:1), and suffered a defeat to Iran (1:4). However, the four points garnered were sufficient for the team to advance to the 1/8 finals from the third position.
Qatar – Palestine: when and where the match will take place
The encounter between the national teams of Qatar and Palestine will transpire in El Khaur on the "El Bait" stadium. The referee will commence proceedings at 17:00 Central European Time.
Kick-off times in various countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 8:0
- New York 11:00
- Panama 11:00
- Toronto 11:00
- Port of Spain 12:00
- London 16:00
- Yaoundé 17:00
- Abuja 17:00
- Cape Town 18:00
Qatar – Palestine: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters may differ in different countries. It is worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the match will be broadcasted on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.
Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can catch this game in your country.
- Australia - Paramount+
- Cameroon - StarTimes App
- Kenya - StarTimes App
- Nigeria - StarTimes App
- South Africa - StarTimes App
- Uganda - StarTimes App
- United States - Paramount+
Other countries
- Algeria - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- China - iQiyi, Migu
- Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Ghana - StarTimes App
- Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Hong Kong - HOY TV
- India - FanCode
- Israel - 5Plus
- Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Liberia - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Madagascar - StarTimes App
- Malawi - StarTimes App
- Mauritius - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Panama - Star+
- Rwanda - StarTimes App
- Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Sierra Leone - StarTimes App
- Singapore - meWATCH
- South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Tanzania - StarTimes App
- Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Zambia - StarTimes App