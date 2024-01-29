PSG has loaned out their talent to a Portuguese club
Young central midfielder Cher Ndour has switched from PSG to Portuguese side Braga on a loan basis, as announced on Braga's official website.
The loan agreement is valid until the end of the season, and there is no purchase option included in the deal.
Ndour joined PSG last summer as a free agent from Benfica, where he played for the club's reserve team. Prior to that, he was part of the Atalanta academy.
The 19-year-old Italian has made 4 appearances for PSG, scoring 1 goal across all competitions.
Braga currently holds the fourth position in the Portuguese league standings. In the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, they will face Qarabaq.
