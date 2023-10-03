RU RU NG NG
Pochettino admitted why he replaced Mudryk after his debut goal

Pochettino admitted why he replaced Mudryk after his debut goal

Football news Today, 01:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Pochettino admitted why he replaced Mudrik after his debut goal Photo: Premier League Twitter/Author unknown

The Argentine coach of London's Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, spoke about the reason why he replaced the Ukrainian footballer Mikhail Mudryk during the break of the match with Fulham.

The teams met in the seventh round of the English Championship and the Blues won with a score of 2:0 in favor of Chelsea. In this game, Mudryk scored his first goal for the London club and his substitution at half-time came as a surprise to many.

The coach admitted after the game that the player was actually injured.

“Mikhail had discomfort in his quadriceps, which we needed to evaluate. He didn't feel comfortable returning to the field and continuing to play. We hope that this will not be a serious problem and he will be able to be in the main squad next week,” he said.

Mudryk has been playing for the London club since winter 2023. In the new season, he appeared on the field seven times and scored one goal.

