Lampard admits he's not surprised by Chelsea's problems

Former Chelsea coach and player Frank Lampard assessed the London team's current form.

According to the famous specialist, he is not surprised by the current situation of the London club.

“I faced these problems myself at the end of last season. I came to a club that surprised me with results that were not characteristic of Chelsea, despite the work of highly qualified managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Now I see that the lack of victories increases nervousness in the team. Many players felt that their time at the club was coming to an end, possibly due to the anticipation of a sale. I myself lived with this feeling. The club's management hired Mauricio Pochettino to influence the situation. "Major changes have been made but there are no overnight miracles in football and the Premier League is the most unforgiving league," he said.

Let us remind you that at the moment the London team has played seven matches in the Premier League and is in 11th place. Yesterday the Blues beat Fulham 2:0 away.