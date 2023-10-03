RU RU NG NG
Main News Lampard admits he's not surprised by Chelsea's problems

Lampard admits he's not surprised by Chelsea's problems

Football news Today, 06:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Lampard admits he's not surprised by Chelsea's problems Photo: Chelsea Twitter/Author unknown

Former Chelsea coach and player Frank Lampard assessed the London team's current form.

According to the famous specialist, he is not surprised by the current situation of the London club.

“I faced these problems myself at the end of last season. I came to a club that surprised me with results that were not characteristic of Chelsea, despite the work of highly qualified managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Now I see that the lack of victories increases nervousness in the team. Many players felt that their time at the club was coming to an end, possibly due to the anticipation of a sale. I myself lived with this feeling. The club's management hired Mauricio Pochettino to influence the situation. "Major changes have been made but there are no overnight miracles in football and the Premier League is the most unforgiving league," he said.

Let us remind you that at the moment the London team has played seven matches in the Premier League and is in 11th place. Yesterday the Blues beat Fulham 2:0 away.

Related teams and leagues
Fulham Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news 01 oct 2023, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news 01 oct 2023, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news 01 oct 2023, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news 01 oct 2023, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 A new scandal in Spanish football: Real Madrid have now been accused of bribing judges Football news Today, 06:22 Lampard admits he's not surprised by Chelsea's problems Football news Today, 05:40 Pulisic has strongly opposed the use of VAR Football news Today, 05:00 Ibrahimovic compared the pleasure of sex and scoring goals Football news Today, 04:20 Sevilla spoke out about severing all relations with Barcelona Football news Today, 03:40 Fiorentina broke into the top 3 most successful teams in Europe in 2023 Football news Today, 03:00 Mudryk could end up in an unexpected English club Football news Today, 02:30 David de Gea received several offers from Turkey Football news Today, 02:07 The owner of Inter Miami spoke about the promise that Messi made Football news Today, 01:30 Pochettino admitted why he replaced Mudryk after his debut goal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023