Main News Mudryk could end up in an unexpected English club

Mudryk could end up in an unexpected English club

Football news Today, 03:00
Former Everton coach Frank Lampard said that at one time he wanted to see Ukraine winger Mikhail Mudryk in the ranks of his team. Now the young talent plays for Chelsea in London.

According to the English specialist, he followed the play of the Ukrainian football player for a long time, but the matter never came to negotiations.

“I looked at player cuts a lot. During my coaching internship at Everton, I really wanted to sign Mikhail Mudryk . However, it probably couldn't happen at that time and he later moved to Chelsea," he said.

Note that the legend of English football headed Everton from January 2022 to January 2023. Mudryk moved to the London club in January 2023, the deal could reach 100 million euros including bonuses.

Last night, the Ukrainian scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea. He opened the scoring in the confrontation with Fulham, which took place as part of the seventh round of the English Championship. The Blues won with a score of 2:0.

