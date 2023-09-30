Fulham - Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news Today, 09:02
Photo: fulhamfc.com / Author unknown
The last week of September was special for Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino's team scored their only goal in the last match of the month, thanks to which they defeated Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Fulham also played a EFL Cup match and also won: the team was stronger than Norwich 2-1
The match between Fulham and Chelsea will close the 7th round of the EPL. The game will take place on Monday, October 3, and will start at 21:00 CET. Below we have prepared information for you where you can see this game in your country.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
- Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
- South Africa - Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Uganda - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
- United States - NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
- Barbados - csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport NOW
- Gambia - Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
- Ghana - Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now E
- India - Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
- Ireland - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
- Israel - Sport 1
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport NOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Liberia - Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
- Madagascar - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
- Malawi - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport NOW
- Mauritius - Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Namibia - Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Nauru - Sky Sport NOW
- Palau - Sky Sport NOW
- Palestine - beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
- Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport NOW
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
- Singapore - StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport NOW
- South Sudan - beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Sudan - SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, Supersport Grandstand ROA, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Tanzania - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Tonga - Sky Sport NOW
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport NOW
- Zambia - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Zimbabwe - DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
