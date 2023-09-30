Fulham - Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

The last week of September was special for Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino's team scored their only goal in the last match of the month, thanks to which they defeated Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Fulham also played a EFL Cup match and also won: the team was stronger than Norwich 2-1

The match between Fulham and Chelsea will close the 7th round of the EPL. The game will take place on Monday, October 3, and will start at 21:00 CET. Below we have prepared information for you where you can see this game in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

South Africa - Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Uganda - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

United States - NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network

Other countries: