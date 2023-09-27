Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup

On Wednesday, September 27, English teams competed in the Carabao Cup Round of 32.

Liverpool - Leicester - 3:1

Liverpool conceded a goal in the third minute, with Casey McAteer putting Leicester ahead. The hosts had opportunities to equalize in the first half but were unable to capitalize. However, Klopp's team managed to turn things around after the break. On the 48th minute, Gakpo leveled the score, Soboslay put Liverpool ahead on the 70th minute, and Diogo Jota sealed the deal with a late goal, making it 3:1.

Chelsea - Brighton - 1:0

Chelsea had gone three matches without scoring, and the first half of this game didn't instill confidence in their scoring abilities. Brighton had two good chances to take the lead. Furthermore, in these instances, Chelsea's goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, narrowly avoided conceding goals.

On the 51st minute, Jackson gave the hosts the lead. In general, after the break, the Londoners played with more confidence. Chelsea's striker scored a second goal, but it was disallowed for offside. Pochettino's team secured a minimal victory and advanced.

Newcastle - Manchester City - 1:0

As usual, Guardiola's team had more ball possession, but no real goal-scoring opportunities were created before half-time. In the second half, Alexander Isak scored a goal and put Newcastle ahead. City searched for ways to break through the hosts' defense, but the "Magpies" defended well and secured a minimal victory.

Carabao Cup. Round of 32