RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup

Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup

Football news Today, 16:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool: Results of the Carabao Cup Round of 32. Photo: https://twitter.com/NUFC

On Wednesday, September 27, English teams competed in the Carabao Cup Round of 32.

Liverpool - Leicester - 3:1

Liverpool conceded a goal in the third minute, with Casey McAteer putting Leicester ahead. The hosts had opportunities to equalize in the first half but were unable to capitalize. However, Klopp's team managed to turn things around after the break. On the 48th minute, Gakpo leveled the score, Soboslay put Liverpool ahead on the 70th minute, and Diogo Jota sealed the deal with a late goal, making it 3:1.

Chelsea - Brighton - 1:0

Chelsea had gone three matches without scoring, and the first half of this game didn't instill confidence in their scoring abilities. Brighton had two good chances to take the lead. Furthermore, in these instances, Chelsea's goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, narrowly avoided conceding goals.

On the 51st minute, Jackson gave the hosts the lead. In general, after the break, the Londoners played with more confidence. Chelsea's striker scored a second goal, but it was disallowed for offside. Pochettino's team secured a minimal victory and advanced.

Newcastle - Manchester City - 1:0

As usual, Guardiola's team had more ball possession, but no real goal-scoring opportunities were created before half-time. In the second half, Alexander Isak scored a goal and put Newcastle ahead. City searched for ways to break through the hosts' defense, but the "Magpies" defended well and secured a minimal victory.

Carabao Cup. Round of 32

  • Aston Villa - Everton - 1:2
  • Blackburn - Cardiff - 5:2
  • Bournemouth - Stoke City - 2:0
  • Brentford - Arsenal - 0:1
  • Lincoln - West Ham - 0:1
  • Fulham - Norwich - 2:1
Related teams and leagues
EFL Cup England
Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:12 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 16:59 Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:34 The top ten football players of the 2000s have been named Football news Today, 16:00 Sensational Leader. Girona has taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in history Football news Today, 15:29 FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association Football news Today, 14:53 Real Madrid convincingly defeated Las Palmas at their home stadium Football news Today, 14:24 Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach Football news Today, 13:17 Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs Football news Today, 12:27 Kylian Mbappé has sustained an injury and is undergoing training in gym Football news Today, 11:58 The former head coach of Spain's women's national team has been summoned in the Rubiales case
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023