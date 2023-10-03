Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London

On October 2nd, a match of the 7th round of the Premier League took place between Fulham and Chelsea. The game ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Blues.

In the London derby, the Pensioners proved to be stronger. The goals were scored by Mikhail Mudrik and Armandro Broya.

In the 57th minute of the match, Carlos Vinicius (Fulham) avoided punishment after clear contact with Thiago Silva's head (Chelsea).

Why Vinicius did not receive a red card is a big question. However, the referee didn't even show him a yellow card.

British actor and comedian Omid Djalili quickly reacted, saying: "VAR check for a common assault on Thiago Silva, for which you could have been arrested on a Friday night in city centers across the UK. VAR check complete. Nothing given."

After the match, Thiago Silva himself commented on the incident: "This is not even allowed in UFC," he wrote on his Instagram account. "But it's cool."

Interestingly, VAR referees embarrassed themselves not only in the Fulham - Chelsea match. On Saturday, September 30th, Luis Diaz's goal for Liverpool against Tottenham was mistakenly disallowed due to an offside. It's worth noting that the match between Spurs and the Reds also took place in London.

Thiago Silva on Instagram: “This is not even allowed in the UFC. But it's cool.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mJk4aXcN8W — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) October 3, 2023