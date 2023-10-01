Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty

RU RU NG NG
Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspended from duty

The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League

The VAR referee duo of Darren England and Dan Cook will miss the matches they were scheduled to officiate in the current round of the Premier League following their error in the Tottenham - Liverpool match yesterday. Their mistake led to the disallowance of a goal scored by Luis Diaz in the 34th minute, which ultimately resulted in Liverpool's narrow 1-2 defeat.

Later on the same day, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), responsible for refereeing in the Premier League, acknowledged the error. In a statement, the PGMOL stated the following:

"Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced in the matches Nottingham Forest - Brentford and Fulham - Chelsea. Craig Pawson will now take on the role of the fourth official at the City Ground, and Eddie Smart will replace Cook as the VAR assistant referee at Craven Cottage."

Earlier, there were reports of Liverpool fans expressing their frustration and anger towards the referee following the game against Tottenham.

