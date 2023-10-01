Referee is Spurs' best player. Liverpool fans furious with referee after Tottenham game

The fixture between Tottenham and Liverpool (2:1) in the seventh gameweek of the English Premier League has given rise to a slew of memes and scathing remarks directed at the match official, Simon Hooper. The refereeing team, on the whole, had one of their less commendable performances. And this critique extends not just to Hooper but to the VAR team as well.

For instance, the Sky Sports match broadcaster inexplicably did not receive the correct VAR replay of Dias's goal, which was disallowed for offside. Evidently, the "clear and obvious" criterion was absent. It seems the referees spotted their own offside line.

Only @FA_PGMOL , 𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐖𝐄𝐁𝐁 ,Simon Hooper & VAR can explain why this Luiz Diaz goal was ruled offside.

Since Howard Webb came back to EPL, both VAR & his infield referees are constantly bringing the game to disrepute with their terrible officiating.

Just have a look pic.twitter.com/USnEsmqZC3 — Godfrey (@Geebaba2010) September 30, 2023

"This is crazy," wrote Merseyside fans on Twitter. As evidence, they highlighted the moment when Diogo Jota received his first yellow card of the match. Evidently, the Liverpool player didn't even make contact with the opponent.

This is fvcking crazy

Simon Hooper needs to be sanctioned like tf??



He needs to loose his job #TOTLIV



pic.twitter.com/U5fZCeoQ9v — Declan🤴🏾❤️ (@_LFC_Declan) September 30, 2023

Following these events, the fans' creativity was in full swing.

The most popular jest was dubbing Hooper as the man of the match, with many depicting him donning a Spurs jersey.

Today's #TOTLIV Player of the Match has been crowned...👑



Simon Hooper👏 pic.twitter.com/o5vMDXpXbJ — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 30, 2023

Many observed that this wasn't the first blunder by Simon Hooper. One user on x.com recalled an instance when Howard Webb apologized for the mistakes made by officials, with Hooper being the referee in question then.

When Howard Webb apologised to Wolves for the match officials failings the referee was Simon Hooper. He should be taken off the list but will probably get sympathy. VAR has failed the game in England & the fault is with those who run it. Webb can stick his apology up his rear end — The Fanzine Red All Over The Land (@TheFanzine1) October 1, 2023

Even managers harbor animosity towards Simon. Here's a snapshot from when this referee officiated an Arsenal match, capturing Mikel Arteta's stark reaction.

Arteta knew Simon Hooper was a fraud pic.twitter.com/5xW6ncK6T5 — Ghana Gunner (@AFC_Fazeel) September 30, 2023

Moreover, fans jestingly suggest offloading Hooper to Saudi Arabia to officiate matches in the local Pro League.

This id!ot Should be investigated n sold to Saudi Arabian league.

He's the Agent of rot in the Refereeing Administration.

Pathetic 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡#SimonHooper OUT or banned 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Ym8z5rFvET — Miki_Sarcastic_Bae (@myko_youth) September 30, 2023

BREAKING NEWS! Tottenham has signing a deal with Simon Hooper following his terrific performance for the Spurs. Naturally, this is yet another jibe aimed at the referee.

❗❗ 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ❗ ❗



Tottenham Hotspurs announce the signing of Simon Hooper after his terrific performance in the Spurs game tonight!



He will feature in Spurs' all new Starting XII formation, the first ever in Football history!#Robbed #ApologyNotAccepted pic.twitter.com/OgwDCuiIyl — Eclxpsed (@_EcIipsX) September 30, 2023

Draft Hooper into your fantasy lineup and hit the jackpot.

Triple captained simon hooper and hit the jackpot 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Y4iIhH5c7r — LuisDiaz (not) (@DribbleLikeDiaz) September 30, 2023

Supporters also imagined Simon's triumphant entry into Tottenham's locker room post-match.

Simon Hooper walking into the Spurs locker room after the game. pic.twitter.com/wVMcegLiFB — Querro (@Querro14) September 30, 2023

In conclusion, a single image encapsulates what the match against Tottenham will be remembered for by Liverpool fans: an offside blunder coupled with a red card mishap.