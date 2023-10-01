Referee is Spurs' best player. Liverpool fans furious with referee after Tottenham game
The fixture between Tottenham and Liverpool (2:1) in the seventh gameweek of the English Premier League has given rise to a slew of memes and scathing remarks directed at the match official, Simon Hooper. The refereeing team, on the whole, had one of their less commendable performances. And this critique extends not just to Hooper but to the VAR team as well.
For instance, the Sky Sports match broadcaster inexplicably did not receive the correct VAR replay of Dias's goal, which was disallowed for offside. Evidently, the "clear and obvious" criterion was absent. It seems the referees spotted their own offside line.
"This is crazy," wrote Merseyside fans on Twitter. As evidence, they highlighted the moment when Diogo Jota received his first yellow card of the match. Evidently, the Liverpool player didn't even make contact with the opponent.
Following these events, the fans' creativity was in full swing.
The most popular jest was dubbing Hooper as the man of the match, with many depicting him donning a Spurs jersey.
Many observed that this wasn't the first blunder by Simon Hooper. One user on x.com recalled an instance when Howard Webb apologized for the mistakes made by officials, with Hooper being the referee in question then.
Even managers harbor animosity towards Simon. Here's a snapshot from when this referee officiated an Arsenal match, capturing Mikel Arteta's stark reaction.
Moreover, fans jestingly suggest offloading Hooper to Saudi Arabia to officiate matches in the local Pro League.
BREAKING NEWS! Tottenham has signing a deal with Simon Hooper following his terrific performance for the Spurs. Naturally, this is yet another jibe aimed at the referee.
Draft Hooper into your fantasy lineup and hit the jackpot.
Supporters also imagined Simon's triumphant entry into Tottenham's locker room post-match.
In conclusion, a single image encapsulates what the match against Tottenham will be remembered for by Liverpool fans: an offside blunder coupled with a red card mishap.