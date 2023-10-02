Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is concerned about the injury to Cody Gakpo, which the Dutch footballer suffered during the match with Tottenham.

Klopp cites the injury to his leading attacking player as his main problem at the moment.

"Gakpo is limping, his leg is in a brace. Honestly, this is the biggest problem for me now. We already have two players unavailable after red cards, and a third may be out due to injury. The situation is very bad.

Cody scored a goal, but after the hit he felt even more discomfort. “He was injured not while kicking the ball, but during a foul before,” The Athletic quotes Klopp as saying.

At the same time, the coach did not say anything about how soon the Dutch football player could remain out of the game. They made no statements on the club’s website either.

After the victory over Liverpool, Tottenham are in second place with 17 points, while the Reds remain in fourth place with 16 points.

In the next round, Liverpool will face a difficult trip to Brighton.