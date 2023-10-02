RU RU NG NG
Main News Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem

Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem

Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Photo: Liverpool Twitter/Author unknown

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is concerned about the injury to Cody Gakpo, which the Dutch footballer suffered during the match with Tottenham.

Klopp cites the injury to his leading attacking player as his main problem at the moment.

"Gakpo is limping, his leg is in a brace. Honestly, this is the biggest problem for me now. We already have two players unavailable after red cards, and a third may be out due to injury. The situation is very bad.

Cody scored a goal, but after the hit he felt even more discomfort. “He was injured not while kicking the ball, but during a foul before,” The Athletic quotes Klopp as saying.

At the same time, the coach did not say anything about how soon the Dutch football player could remain out of the game. They made no statements on the club’s website either.

After the victory over Liverpool, Tottenham are in second place with 17 points, while the Reds remain in fourth place with 16 points.

In the next round, Liverpool will face a difficult trip to Brighton.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Football news Today, 07:01 Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:30 Rangers are left without a head coach Football news Today, 05:00 Leroy Sane sets a record in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:30 Real suffered a serious loss ahead of the Champions League match Football news Today, 04:16 Ronaldo scores 35 or more goals in a year for the 14th time in his career Football news Today, 04:00 Argentina players quarreled after the match between Tottenham and Liverpool Football news Today, 03:30 It became known when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 03:00 Mourinho said whether he will leave Roma in the near future Football news Today, 02:30 Messi effect: tickets for Inter Miami matches are sold at crazy prices
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023