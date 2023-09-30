Son against Salah. Line-ups for the match Tottenham - Liverpool

Tottenham and Liverpool head coaches - Ange Postecoglou and Jurgen Klopp respectively - named the starting lineups for the match of the 7th round of the English Premier League.

Note that in the Tottenham lineup James Maddison, who was injured in the last game, will be on the field from the first minute. Liverpool have Darwin Nunez on the bench.

Tottenham: Vicario - Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro - Bissouma, Sarr - Son, Maddison, Kulusevski - Risharlison.

Liverpool: Alisson - Robertson, van Dijk, Matip, Gomez - Jones, McAllister, Szoboszlai - Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.

Recall that the match will start at 18:30 CET. "Spurs" before the start of the 7th round of the EPL took fifth place, and the Merseysiders - the second. Jurgen Klopp's team was two points behind the league leader, Man City.