Klopp spoke about the refereeing error in the match with Tottenham

Football news Today, 00:31
Klopp spoke about the refereeing error in the match with Tottenham

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp responded to a statement by the English Football League Referees Organization, in which they pointed out an error in the work of their colleagues in the match against Tottenham.

As you know, during the match the referees did not count Luis Diaz's goal and the organization admitted that it was canceled incorrectly.

Klopp stressed that such a decision would not help the team.

“A similar situation occurred in the match with Manchester United and Wolverhampton, but the latter did not receive any points for this. Why do we need VAR if we all expect it to make things easier? In this match, the decision was made very quickly and changed the course of the game,” said the German coach after the match, which his team lost with a score of 1:2.

Let us remind you that Luis Diaz's goal was canceled due to offside, which was recorded by the refereeing team on the field.

Liverpool currently occupy fourth place in the English Premier League standings.

