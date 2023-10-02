RU RU NG NG
Main News Argentina players quarreled after the match between Tottenham and Liverpool

Argentina players quarreled after the match between Tottenham and Liverpool Photo: British media

A conflict has arisen between Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Tottenham defender Christian Romero.

Both players of the Argentina national team had an argument when they communicated on social networks.

According to the British press, after a head-to-head confrontation between their teams in the English Premier League, a representative of the London team published a photo with fans on a social network, signing it with the following words: “This team has a strong spirit, a big heart.”

Mac Allister did not remain silent and wrote the following to his national team colleague in the comments: “It’s normal when you have 12 players.” Romero replied, “Cry at home.” After some time, Mac Allister deleted his comment.

Let us remind you that the teams met on September 30 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and the game ended in victory for the London team with a score of 2:1. In this match, the guests had two players sent off.

After seven rounds, Spurs are in second place with 17 points, while Liverpool are in fourth place with 16 points.

