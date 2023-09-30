Tottenham snatched victory from Liverpool in the end

In the central match of the seventh round of the English Premier League, Tottenham hosted Liverpool. The teams were located next to each other at the top of the standings.

Liverpool started much sharper and had several good opportunities to score. But all of Jurgen Klopp's plans were ruined by the sending off. Curtis Jones received a red card for a flagrant foul and left his team in the minority. However, Liverpool scored a few minutes later, but the goal was disallowed due to offside. A minute later, Tottenham took the lead. Richarlison made a good pass to Son, and the Korean fired an accurate shot on goal 1:0. Already in stoppage time, Liverpool finally achieved their goal. Cody Gakpo scored a goal, and Luis Diaz missed a great chance.

In the second half, Tottenham, having one more player, had the advantage. In the 70th minute, Diogo Jota made things even worse for the Reds. The Portuguese received a second yellow card and left his team with nine men. Already in stoppage time, Tottenham snatched victory. Joel Matip scored an own goal to give Spurs victory.

Tottenham - Liverpool - 2:1.

Goals: 1:0 - Son 36, 1:1 - Gakpo 45+4, 2:1 - Matip (own goal) 90+6.

With this win, Tottenham are ahead of the Reds in the table. Ange Postecoglou's team is now in second place.