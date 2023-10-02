Chelsea comfortably defeated Fulham

The match between Fulham and Chelsea in the seventh round of the Premier League took place at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea started the match more confidently and scored two goals within just two minutes. In the 18th minute, Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first official goal for Chelsea, followed by Armando Broja doubling the lead a minute later. Mauricio Pochettino's team allowed Fulham to have the ball and patiently waited for their chances. The first half ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of Chelsea.

In the second half, both teams had opportunities to score, but none of them could capitalize on their chances. Fulham was sharper in the second half, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory, earning their second win of the season. With this result, Mauricio Pochettino's team collected eight points and moved up to the 11th position in the Premier League standings.

Premier League. Matchday 7

Fulham 0-2 Chelsea

Goals: 0-1 - 18' Mudryk, 0-2 - 19' Broja