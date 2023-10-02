Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea.

On Monday, October 2, Chelsea is playing an away match in the seventh round of the Premier League against Fulham. Mykhailo Mudryk started in Chelsea's lineup and scored his first goal in official matches for the "Blues."

In the 18th minute, Levi Colville delivered a cross to Mudryk, who controlled the ball on his chest, dribbled, and placed it between the legs of Fulham's goalkeeper, Bernd Leno.

Mudryk's first and last goal for Chelseapic.twitter.com/VRkaXYUZr0 — Total Football (@TotalFootbol) October 2, 2023

It's worth noting that Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023. Prior to his recent goal, the Ukrainian winger had played 20 matches for the "Blues" in the English Premier League, registering two assists.