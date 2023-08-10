Partizan unexpectedly lost in the Conference League qualification

In the first match of the 3rd round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Serbian club "Partizan" suffered a 0-2 defeat to Azerbaijani team "Sabah" in an away game. The match took place in Masazir, Azerbaijan, at the "Bank Republic Arena" stadium.

In the 69th minute, Alexey Isaev missed a penalty, but later in the second half, Boyan Letich opened the scoring for the Azerbaijani club. A few minutes later, Alexey Isaev extended the lead for the Azerbaijani team.

The second leg match between "Partizan" and "Sabah" will be held on August 17 in Serbia at the "Partizan" stadium in Belgrade.

"Sabah" Azerbaijan - "Partizan" Serbia - 2:0 (0:0, 2:0)

Goals: 1:0 - 70 Letich, 2:0 - 74 Isaev.

"Sabah": Imanov, Letich, Shakla, Seydiev, Hadhoudi, Kristian, Isaev, Nuriyev (Mutallimov, 82), Till (Nuriyev, 82), Ape (Volkov, 58), Margarita (Aleskerov, 70).

"Partizan": Jovanovic, Filipovic (Stojkovic, 66), Antic, Markovic, Ilic, Kanute (Pantic, 66), Belic (Shchekich, 66), Severin, Menig, Kalulu (Natcho, 56), Saldanha (Nikolic, 83).

Yellow cards: Belic (4), Kristian (50), Ape (51), Isaev (90+7).