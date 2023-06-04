"Napoli" defeated the worst team in Serie A

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, Napoli defeated Sampdoria from Genoa with a score of 2-0 at their home stadium.

The victory was secured by goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone.

Napoli, with 90 points, finished in first place in the Serie A standings. Sampdoria, with 19 points, finished in last place, 20th, and has been relegated to Serie B.

Napoli - Sampdoria: 2-0 (0-0)

Goals: Osimhen (64, penalty) - 1-0, Simeone (85) - 2-0

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Hysaj, Mario Rui (Bereshinsky, 77), Lobotka, Zielinski (Gaetano, 68), Zambo-Anguissa (Demme, 80), Elmas (Raspadori, 68), Cuadrado, Osimhen (Simeone, 77).

Sampdoria: Audero, Bereszynski, Gunter (Malagrida, 46), Amione, Murru, Augello, Rincón (Segovia, 89), Leris, Paolletti (Ilkhan, 89), Gabbiadini (Ntanda-Lukisa, 89), Quagliarella (Ivanovic, 88).