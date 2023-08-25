RU RU NG NG
Main News Monaco walked away from defeat in the Ligue 1 match, losing 0:2 and 1:3

Monaco walked away from defeat in the Ligue 1 match, losing 0:2 and 1:3

In the 3rd round of the French Ligue 1, Nantes and Monaco played to a draw. The match took place in Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire and ended with a score of 3-3.

Early in the match, Mostafa Mohamed opened the scoring from a penalty kick. On the 15th minute, Jean-Charles Castelletto extended the lead for the home team, assisted by Abdul Kader Bamba. In the middle of the first half, Takumi Minamino reduced the deficit for Monaco with an assist from Caio Henrique. At the beginning of the second half, Mostafa Mohamed scored his second goal with an assist from Kenten Merlen. On the 58th minute, Wissam Ben Yedder brought Monaco closer with a goal. Towards the end of the match, Miron Boadu saved Monaco from defeat by equalizing the score.

With seven points, Monaco climbed to the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Nantes earned one point and moved to the 15th position.

Nantes 3-3 Monaco (2-1, 1-2)
Goals: 1-0 - 5, penalty Mohamed, 2-0 - 15 Castelletto, 2-1 - 27 Minamino, 3-1 - 48 Mohamed, 3-2 - 58 Ben Yedder, 3-3 - 85 Boadu.

Nantes: Descamps, Pallois, Castelletto, Pierre-Gabriel, Merlen (Hadjam, 81), Chirivella, Douglas (Sissoko, 69), Coco, Simon (Ganago, 69), Bamba (Moutoussamy, 60), Mohamed (Molle, 81).

Monaco: Nubel, Vanderdoes (Diatta, 74), Disasi, Zaccaria, Magassa (Boadu, 85), Caio Henrique, Minamino, Golovin, Kamara, Fofana, Ben Yedder.

Yellow Cards: Castelletto (7), Disasi (9), Golovin (54), Moutoussamy (64).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
