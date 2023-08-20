RU RU NG NG
Monaco triumph in Ligue 1

In the 2nd round of the French championship, "Monaco" achieved a convincing victory over "Strasbourg" at their home ground. The match took place in the Principality of Monaco at the "Stade Louis II" and ended with the hosts winning 3-0.

Takumi Minamino opened the scoring in the 20th minute. He added a second goal in the 36th minute, completing his brace. In this instance, the assist came from Caio Henrique. In the second half, Wissam Ben Yedder sealed the emphatic victory with a goal in the 58th minute, assisted by Minamino once again.

With six points, "Monaco" claimed the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings. "Strasbourg" dropped to ninth place with three points.

"Monaco" - "Strasbourg" - 3:0 (2:0, 1:0)
Goals: 1:0 - 20 Minamino, 2:0 - 36 Minamino, 3:0 - 58 Ben Yedder.

"Monaco": Nubel, Badiashile, Maripan, Caio Henrique (Jacobs, 88), Matsima, Kamara (Matazo, 69), Golovin (Diatta, 79), Gelson Martins, Fofana, Ben Yedder.

"Strasbourg": Sels, Guilbert, Nymasi, Djiku (Sissoko, 79), Silla, Bellegarde, Demenge, Diarra, Diallo, Gameiro (Bakwa, 59), Mothiba (Angelo Gabriel, 59).

Yellow cards: Golovin (35), Kamara (47), Bellegarde (85).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
