Messi scored two more goals in the USA and provided an assist

Football news Yesterday, 23:28
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

On the night of July 26, the match of the second round of the MLS + MX League Cup took place, in which Inter Miami hosted Atlanta United at the home arena.

Unexpectedly for many, the meeting ended with a score of 4:0 in favor of the home team.

The main hero of the meeting was the Argentine newcomer to the club from Florida, Lionel Messi.

Already by the middle of the first half, the captain of the Argentina national team scored a double, and then scored his first assist in the American club.

Messi scored the first goal in the 8th minute of the game, Messi opened the scoring, and in the 22nd minute he doubled the lead of his team. At the end of the meeting, the Argentinean gave an assist to the Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor, who set the final score on the scoreboard.

After two rounds of the group stage of the League Cup, Inter Miami is in first place with six points in two matches.

Interestingly, the first victory in the tournament also has a huge merit from the Argentinean. In the match against the Mexican Cruz Azul, Messiah entered the field in the 54th minute and scored his first goal for the club from a free kick in the 94th minute, setting the scoreboard at 2:1.

