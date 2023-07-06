Manchester United set a transfer record for Japan

20-year-old Japanese goalkeeper Jion Suzuki may soon move to the Premier League.

According to a source, Manchester United are interested in the services of the goalkeeper of the Urawa Red Diamonds club.

According to preliminary data, the transaction amount will be about 6 million euros. It is noteworthy that Suzuki's transfer could become the most expensive in the history of Japanese football.

As you know, the contract of the main goalkeeper “Manchester United” David de Gea expired on 30 June. The British tried to persuade the Spaniard to stay, but he still has not made a decision.

For a long time, “MJ” made attempts to sign the gate guard “Inter” Andre Onan, but negotiations on his transition dragged on.

As for Jion Suzuki, he was born in the USA in an international family. His mother is Ghanaian and his father is Japanese.

Since 2021, Suzuki has been a goalkeeper for the Urawa Red Diamonds.

Recall that "Manchester United" at the end of last season took third place in the English Premier League, having received the right to play in the group stage of the Champions League in the new season.