Mamelodi Sundowns to face Orlando Pirates without key midfielder Teboho Mokoena

The Bafana Bafana international is suspended for the Loftus clash
Football news Today, 04:59
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Teboho Mokoena will not be part of Mamelodi Sundowns' side when they face chief Betway Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates.

Teboho Mokoena will not be part of Mamelodi Sundowns’ side when they face chief Betway Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates.

The sold-out match to be take place at Loftus Versveld on Saturday will see Sundowns without the Bafana Bafana international.

Mokoena has been and is a vital cog in the Sundowns midfield having established a strong combination with Chilean midfield dynamo Marcello Allende.

The former SuperSport United midfielder’s misses out as a result of four yellows cards accumulated which warrants a single game suspension.

Also missing for Sundowns is new signing Miguel Reisinho who is still serving a red card suspension.

Reisinho was sent off in his Sundowns debut in early this month in a Telkom Knockout match against Marumo Gallants.

His absence will not be felt as much as that of Mokoena as he was yet to cement his place and have an influential role for Miguel Cardoso’s side.

It will be interesting to see how Cardoso will be able to fill the void likely to be left by Mokoena.

The match starts at 3pm.

