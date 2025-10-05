RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender

Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender

The defender is playing his final season at Old Trafford
Football news Today, 15:57
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender Photo: x.com/brfootball

Harry Maguire's contract with Manchester United is coming to an end, and the defender already has a clear idea of where he could take his career next. The Englishman has no intention of signing a new deal with the club, and the Red Devils are also not planning to extend their partnership.

According to The Mirror, Maguire is weighing up two offers from Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old centre-back has drawn interest from Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq. Should he join Al-Nassr, he would once again share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo, and his salary would see a significant increase compared to his current deal in England.

For the record, Maguire joined Man United from Leicester in 2019 for over €90 million and is now in his final season at Old Trafford. Starting from January 2026, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Al-Ettifaq Al-Ettifaq Schedule Al-Ettifaq News Al-Ettifaq Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
He stays. Manchester United has no plans to sack Amorim Football news Yesterday, 12:52 He stays. Manchester United has no plans to sack Amorim
The Lammens factor! Manchester United keep their first clean sheet of the season Football news Yesterday, 12:31 The Lammens factor! Manchester United keep their first clean sheet of the season
Related Team News
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde laughs off Manchester United interest Transfer news Today, 06:44 Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde laughs off Manchester United interest
Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League Transfer news Today, 03:27 Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt: "The club is rotten from the inside—even Ferguson couldn't fix this" Football news Yesterday, 02:31 Manchester United legend Nicky Butt: "The club is rotten from the inside—even Ferguson couldn't fix this"
Yehor Yarmolyuk of Brentford during the Premier League match Football news 03 oct 2025, 02:54 Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for Ukrainian Brentford talent
Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season Football news 02 oct 2025, 12:35 Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season
One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement Football news 02 oct 2025, 11:19 One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement
Related Tournament News
He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record Football news Today, 13:26 He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record
Reason for concern. Rodri leaves the pitch due to injury in the first half against Brentford Football news Today, 12:12 Reason for concern. Rodri leaves the pitch due to injury in the first half against Brentford
A true record-breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton Football news Today, 08:43 True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton
Pedro Porro reacts with humor after vape thrown at him during Leeds match Football news Yesterday, 16:51 Pedro Porro reacts with humor after vape thrown at him during Leeds match
First after Lukaku. Saka makes Premier League history Football news Yesterday, 15:05 First after Lukaku. Saka makes Premier League history
Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores