Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender

The defender is playing his final season at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire's contract with Manchester United is coming to an end, and the defender already has a clear idea of where he could take his career next. The Englishman has no intention of signing a new deal with the club, and the Red Devils are also not planning to extend their partnership.

According to The Mirror, Maguire is weighing up two offers from Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old centre-back has drawn interest from Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq. Should he join Al-Nassr, he would once again share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo, and his salary would see a significant increase compared to his current deal in England.

For the record, Maguire joined Man United from Leicester in 2019 for over €90 million and is now in his final season at Old Trafford. Starting from January 2026, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.