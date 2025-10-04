RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The Lammens factor! Manchester United keep their first clean sheet of the season

The Lammens factor! Manchester United keep their first clean sheet of the season

Belgian goalkeeper makes his debut in a Man United shirt
Football news Today, 12:31
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The Lammens factor! Manchester United keep their first clean sheet of the season Photo: x.com/MUFCDH

Manchester United secured a home victory over Sunderland in the seventh round of the English Premier League. The Red Devils’ triumph was sealed by goals from Mount and Šeško before halftime.

This match saw Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens make his debut for the Mancunians. The 23-year-old keeper had spent the previous three games on the bench, but Amorim gave him his first-ever start for Manchester United against Sunderland.

Lammens didn’t disappoint, managing to keep a clean sheet—a feat Manchester United had not achieved this season. Prior to this, the team had conceded in all six Premier League matches and had already suffered a shock exit from the English League Cup at the hands of modest Grimsby.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
He stays. Manchester United has no plans to sack Amorim Football news Today, 12:52 He stays. Manchester United has no plans to sack Amorim
Related Team News
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt: "The club is rotten from the inside—even Ferguson couldn't fix this" Football news Today, 02:31 Manchester United legend Nicky Butt: "The club is rotten from the inside—even Ferguson couldn't fix this"
Yehor Yarmolyuk of Brentford during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 02:54 Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for Ukrainian Brentford talent
Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season Football news 02 oct 2025, 12:35 Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season
One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement Football news 02 oct 2025, 11:19 One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement
Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United Football news 02 oct 2025, 05:40 Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United
Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent Football news 02 oct 2025, 02:22 Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent
Related Tournament News
Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho Football news Today, 13:33 Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho
For the third time this season! Ødegaard substituted in the first half again due to injury Football news Today, 11:18 For the third time this season! Ødegaard substituted in the first half again due to injury
How did he miss that?! Eze squandered an incredible chance against West Ham Football news Today, 10:51 How did he miss that?! Eze squandered an incredible chance against West Ham
A milestone approaches! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal helm Football news Today, 08:48 A milestone is on the horizon! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal
“Seeing an empty spot every day is tough”: Maresca on Liverpool’s pain Football news Today, 01:48 “Seeing an empty spot every day is tough”: Maresca on Jota’s tragedy
English Premier League logo Football news Yesterday, 07:13 Another wave of reforms! England plans a complete overhaul of financial fair play rules
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores