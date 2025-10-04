The Lammens factor! Manchester United keep their first clean sheet of the season

Belgian goalkeeper makes his debut in a Man United shirt

Manchester United secured a home victory over Sunderland in the seventh round of the English Premier League. The Red Devils’ triumph was sealed by goals from Mount and Šeško before halftime.

This match saw Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens make his debut for the Mancunians. The 23-year-old keeper had spent the previous three games on the bench, but Amorim gave him his first-ever start for Manchester United against Sunderland.

Lammens didn’t disappoint, managing to keep a clean sheet—a feat Manchester United had not achieved this season. Prior to this, the team had conceded in all six Premier League matches and had already suffered a shock exit from the English League Cup at the hands of modest Grimsby.