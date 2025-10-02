One of the headline fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 8 will unfold this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where the hosts Real face ambitious Villarreal. Let's take a closer look at a betting pick for this clash with promising odds for a win.

Match preview

The Madrid side stumbled last round, suffering a heavy 2-5 defeat in the derby against Atlético — their first loss of the season and a slip from the top of the table. Despite their defensive woes, Carlo Ancelotti's squad remains one of La Liga's most prolific, netting 16 goals in 7 matches.

Real look particularly menacing at home — all three games at the Bernabéu have ended in victories, with a combined scoreline of 5-1. It's also worth highlighting their consistent firepower: they've scored at least twice in six consecutive La Liga matches and have found the net in 23 straight league games.

The Yellow Submarine are on a hot streak, stringing together three straight wins, including an impressive away triumph over Athletic. Unai Emery's men are back in the hunt for European spots, currently sitting third and just two points behind Madrid.

Villarreal's big strength remains their defence — only 5 goals conceded, the best record in La Liga alongside Barcelona. However, their away form is traditionally shaky: of their 16 points, just 4 have come on the road, and they've conceded in 21 of their last 23 league matches away from home.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid : Courtois, Carvajal, Militão, Heisen, Carreras, Güler, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham

: Courtois, Carvajal, Militão, Heisen, Carreras, Güler, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham Villarreal: Luis Junior, Mourinho, Marín, Veiga, Cardona, Akomach, Parti, Guye, Solomon, Pepe, Mikautadze

Match facts and head-to-head

Real have won their last 7 home matches in La Liga.

Villarreal have avoided defeat by more than one goal in 16 of their last 18 league meetings with Real.

Both teams are among the top three for fewest goals conceded this season.

Prediction

Despite Real's home advantage and attacking firepower, Villarreal have what it takes to cause them serious problems. The Valencians are in top form and have historically been a tricky opponent for Los Blancos — their head-to-head clashes are rarely one-sided. Given Villarreal's motivation and Real's recent derby disappointment, there's every reason to believe the visitors can secure a respectable result.