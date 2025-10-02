RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04.10.2025

Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction Photo: laliga.com / Auteur inconnu
Real Madrid Real Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 04 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Villarreal Villarreal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 8 will unfold this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where the hosts Real face ambitious Villarreal. Let's take a closer look at a betting pick for this clash with promising odds for a win.

Match preview

The Madrid side stumbled last round, suffering a heavy 2-5 defeat in the derby against Atlético — their first loss of the season and a slip from the top of the table. Despite their defensive woes, Carlo Ancelotti's squad remains one of La Liga's most prolific, netting 16 goals in 7 matches.

Real look particularly menacing at home — all three games at the Bernabéu have ended in victories, with a combined scoreline of 5-1. It's also worth highlighting their consistent firepower: they've scored at least twice in six consecutive La Liga matches and have found the net in 23 straight league games.

The Yellow Submarine are on a hot streak, stringing together three straight wins, including an impressive away triumph over Athletic. Unai Emery's men are back in the hunt for European spots, currently sitting third and just two points behind Madrid.

Villarreal's big strength remains their defence — only 5 goals conceded, the best record in La Liga alongside Barcelona. However, their away form is traditionally shaky: of their 16 points, just 4 have come on the road, and they've conceded in 21 of their last 23 league matches away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militão, Heisen, Carreras, Güler, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham
  • Villarreal: Luis Junior, Mourinho, Marín, Veiga, Cardona, Akomach, Parti, Guye, Solomon, Pepe, Mikautadze

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have won their last 7 home matches in La Liga.
  • Villarreal have avoided defeat by more than one goal in 16 of their last 18 league meetings with Real.
  • Both teams are among the top three for fewest goals conceded this season.

Prediction

Despite Real's home advantage and attacking firepower, Villarreal have what it takes to cause them serious problems. The Valencians are in top form and have historically been a tricky opponent for Los Blancos — their head-to-head clashes are rarely one-sided. Given Villarreal's motivation and Real's recent derby disappointment, there's every reason to believe the visitors can secure a respectable result.

Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
South Africa U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 South Africa (U20) vs New Caledonia (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 South Africa U20 Odds: 1.65 New Caledonia U20 Recommended Melbet
Nigeria U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Nigeria U-20 vs Saudi Arabia U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Nigeria U20 Odds: 1.7 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 oct 2025, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Bet now 1xBet
Verona vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 03 oct 2025, 14:45 Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.4 Sassuolo Recommended Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 03 oct 2025, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Recommended Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores