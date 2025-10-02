RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 04 oct 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Levante Levante
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.73
One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 8 will take place on Saturday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, as the local side welcomes Levante. Let’s take a closer look at the goals market for this clash, which promises solid value for punters.

Match preview

Veljko Paunović’s men have finally snapped their losing streak with a crucial victory over Valencia, climbing out of the relegation zone. This marked Oviedo’s second win since their return to La Liga, and the team still hasn’t registered a draw—they either win or lose every time out.

However, their home form remains inconsistent: two defeats in three matches, both at the hands of Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. That makes the home win over Real Sociedad especially valuable and hints at the team’s hidden potential, particularly against opponents of a similar level.

Valencia’s struggles in the league continue: just one win in seven rounds and defensive frailties—Levante have kept a clean sheet only once during this stretch. The draw with Getafe in the previous round highlighted their inability to close out matches, even in evenly-matched contests.

Even the away win over Girona was an outlier—two red cards for the opposition in the first half completely changed the complexion of the game. In other away fixtures, Levante have looked lackluster, either losing or scraping for points, and consistently conceding goals.

Probable lineups

  • Oviedo: Escandel, Alhassan, Calvo, Carmo, Aijado, Colombatto, Dendoncker, Reina, Brekalo, Viñas, Hassan
  • Levante: Ryan, Toljan, de la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez, Arriaga, Vencedor, Alvarez Rivera, Brugge, Etta-Eyong, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings between these sides in the Segunda, no more than two goals were scored.
  • Oviedo have not shared the points in any of their matches this season.
  • Levante have conceded in 6 consecutive rounds and in 10 of their last 11 La Liga away games.

Prediction

This match has all the makings of a cautious affair—both teams are hovering near the relegation zone, and the stakes rise with each passing week. Despite Oviedo’s recent impressive win, they generally score few goals, while Levante have struggled away from home, except for that one unusual game with two early red cards for the opposition. Given the attacking form of both teams and their head-to-head stats, a bet on the under looks like the logical play.

