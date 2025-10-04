RU RU ES ES FR FR
He stays. Manchester United has no plans to sack Amorim

Despite the pressure, the Portuguese coach will keep his job
Football news Today, 12:52
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Despite underwhelming results, Rúben Amorim will continue his work at Manchester United. The club does not plan to dismiss the Portuguese manager, as reported by journalist David Ornstein.

According to the source, the Red Devils’ management has no intention of taking drastic measures. Dismissing the 39-year-old coach—who took charge in November 2024—would cost the club around 12 million euros if it happens within the first year of his appointment.

"Amorim is under immense pressure, but much of that pressure is self-inflicted, combined with the weight of the Manchester United manager’s position. The club is not planning to sack him, and he himself does not intend to step down," the journalist emphasized.

As a reminder, Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag, and last season United finished 15th in the league—the club’s worst-ever result in Premier League history—and lost the Europa League final.

