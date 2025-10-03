RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Juventus vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Juventus vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs AC Milan prediction Photo: https://x.com/juventusfc/Author unknownn
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy (Round 6) 05 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
AC Milan AC Milan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 5, 2025, Serie A will feature the headline clash of matchday 6 as Juventus host Milan. Kick-off is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this high-stakes encounter.

Juventus

Juventus come into this crucial showdown with Milan on a challenging run of four consecutive draws – they haven’t tasted victory in any of those matches. Two of those stalemates came in the Champions League: first, a true spectacle against Borussia Dortmund ended 4-4, and then a 2-2 draw away at Villarreal in the latest round. In the league, Juventus drew their last two fixtures against Verona and Atalanta, both finishing 1-1, despite a flying start to the Serie A campaign with three straight wins, including a vital 4-3 home triumph over Inter. Currently, Juventus sit fourth in the table with 11 points, just one behind leaders Milan.

Juve’s home form has been solid: two wins and two draws across all competitions this season. As for their head-to-head record against Milan in Turin, Juventus claimed a 2-0 victory in the most recent meeting, though that’s their only win in the last eight home matches against the Rossoneri.

Milan

Milan have found their groove after a surprising slip-up in the opening round, where they suffered a shock 1-2 home defeat to newly-promoted Cremonese. Since then, the Rossoneri have gone on an impressive run, racking up five straight victories across all competitions. Most recently, Milan beat reigning champions Napoli 2-1 at home to climb to the top of the standings. They now have 12 points, level with both Napoli and Roma, but lead thanks to a superior goal difference. Milan’s defense deserves special mention: they’ve kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches and have conceded only twice in seven games this season.

Their Coppa Italia campaign is also going strong, having reached the round of 16, where they’ll face Lazio in Rome. In head-to-head battles with Juventus, the last five encounters have been fiercely contested: two wins for Juve, one for Milan, and two goalless draws.

Probable lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Koopmeiners, Vlahović, Yıldız.
  • Milan: Terracciano, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlović, Estupiñán, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Jiménez.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Juventus are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in Juventus’ last 5 matches.
  • Milan have won 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • 4 of Milan’s last 6 games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Milan are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • 8 of the last 10 head-to-head games have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Juventus vs Milan prediction

Both teams come into this match in solid form. Juventus are on a good unbeaten run, but haven’t managed a win in their last four, showing plenty of attacking firepower but also conceding goals. Milan, on the other hand, have strung together five straight victories and have been rock-solid at the back. Given the intensity of this rivalry, Juventus’ determination to claim all three points after a winless streak, and Milan’s attacking potential, we can expect an open game with goals at both ends. My prediction for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Recommended Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores