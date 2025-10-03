Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.82 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 5, 2025, Serie A will feature the headline clash of matchday 6 as Juventus host Milan. Kick-off is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this high-stakes encounter.

Juventus

Juventus come into this crucial showdown with Milan on a challenging run of four consecutive draws – they haven’t tasted victory in any of those matches. Two of those stalemates came in the Champions League: first, a true spectacle against Borussia Dortmund ended 4-4, and then a 2-2 draw away at Villarreal in the latest round. In the league, Juventus drew their last two fixtures against Verona and Atalanta, both finishing 1-1, despite a flying start to the Serie A campaign with three straight wins, including a vital 4-3 home triumph over Inter. Currently, Juventus sit fourth in the table with 11 points, just one behind leaders Milan.

Juve’s home form has been solid: two wins and two draws across all competitions this season. As for their head-to-head record against Milan in Turin, Juventus claimed a 2-0 victory in the most recent meeting, though that’s their only win in the last eight home matches against the Rossoneri.

Milan

Milan have found their groove after a surprising slip-up in the opening round, where they suffered a shock 1-2 home defeat to newly-promoted Cremonese. Since then, the Rossoneri have gone on an impressive run, racking up five straight victories across all competitions. Most recently, Milan beat reigning champions Napoli 2-1 at home to climb to the top of the standings. They now have 12 points, level with both Napoli and Roma, but lead thanks to a superior goal difference. Milan’s defense deserves special mention: they’ve kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches and have conceded only twice in seven games this season.

Their Coppa Italia campaign is also going strong, having reached the round of 16, where they’ll face Lazio in Rome. In head-to-head battles with Juventus, the last five encounters have been fiercely contested: two wins for Juve, one for Milan, and two goalless draws.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Koopmeiners, Vlahović, Yıldız.

Key facts and head-to-head

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

Both teams have scored in Juventus’ last 5 matches.

Milan have won 6 of their last 7 matches.

4 of Milan’s last 6 games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Milan are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

8 of the last 10 head-to-head games have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Juventus vs Milan prediction

Both teams come into this match in solid form. Juventus are on a good unbeaten run, but haven’t managed a win in their last four, showing plenty of attacking firepower but also conceding goals. Milan, on the other hand, have strung together five straight victories and have been rock-solid at the back. Given the intensity of this rivalry, Juventus’ determination to claim all three points after a winless streak, and Milan’s attacking potential, we can expect an open game with goals at both ends. My prediction for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.82.