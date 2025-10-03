RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction Photo: https://x.com/Wolves/Author unknownn
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
English Premier League (Round 7) 05 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Brighton Brighton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 5, 2025, in the seventh round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton will host Brighton at their home ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on team scoring for this clash.

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton heads into the match against Brighton in the midst of a tough run—six league games without a win. Only in the last round, away at Tottenham, did the team finally pick up their first points, drawing 1-1 and halting a five-game losing streak. Currently, Wolves sit at the bottom of the table with just one point, four goals scored, and 13 conceded. On home turf, they've played three matches and suffered defeat in all of them, with every game producing over 2.5 total goals.

Despite their league struggles, Wolverhampton have impressed in the EFL Cup, claiming two home victories over Everton and West Ham to reach the round of 16, where they'll face Chelsea.

When it comes to hosting Brighton, the visitors have the upper hand: over the last five matches at Molineux, Wolves have managed just one win—last year in the FA Cup—while losing the other four encounters.

Brighton

In contrast to Wolves, Brighton have started the season in impressive fashion. While the opening two rounds were somewhat underwhelming, with just one draw, the team then hit their stride: a 2-1 home win over Manchester City, a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, and a 3-1 away victory against Chelsea, coming from behind in the process. Brighton currently sit 10th in the league with 8 points after the opening rounds.

In the EFL Cup, they've also displayed quality, dispatching lower-division sides Oxford United and Barnsley by identical 6-0 scorelines, and are now preparing for a round of 16 clash with Arsenal.

Looking at recent head-to-heads with Wolves, Brighton are unbeaten in the last three meetings, recording two wins and a draw.

Probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton: Johnstone, Krejci, Bueno, Doherty, Bueno, Joao Gomes, Andre, Munetsi, Hwang, Arias, Larsen.
  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, van Hecke, Veltman, Ayari, Baleba, Mitoma, Gomez, Minteh, Rutter.

Interesting facts and head-to-heads

  • Wolverhampton have failed to win 15 of their last 17 matches
  • Brighton are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches
  • Brighton have won 3 of their last 4 away matches
  • Each of Brighton’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 total goals
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Brighton’s last 5 matches
  • Brighton are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 head-to-heads
  • Brighton have won 4 of their last 5 away head-to-heads

Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction

Wolverhampton have endured a difficult start to the season, still searching for their first league win after losing most of their opening fixtures. However, in the EFL Cup, the team has shown good form and remains unbeaten. Brighton, on the other hand, are playing with confidence, defeating strong opponents and cementing their status as a solid mid-table side. In recent head-to-heads, Brighton have held a clear advantage over Wolves. We expect the hosts to come out aggressively in pursuit of that elusive first league win, while Brighton—adept on the counter—will surely capitalize on their chances. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Recommended Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores