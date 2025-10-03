Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 5, 2025, in the seventh round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton will host Brighton at their home ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on team scoring for this clash.

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton heads into the match against Brighton in the midst of a tough run—six league games without a win. Only in the last round, away at Tottenham, did the team finally pick up their first points, drawing 1-1 and halting a five-game losing streak. Currently, Wolves sit at the bottom of the table with just one point, four goals scored, and 13 conceded. On home turf, they've played three matches and suffered defeat in all of them, with every game producing over 2.5 total goals.

Despite their league struggles, Wolverhampton have impressed in the EFL Cup, claiming two home victories over Everton and West Ham to reach the round of 16, where they'll face Chelsea.

When it comes to hosting Brighton, the visitors have the upper hand: over the last five matches at Molineux, Wolves have managed just one win—last year in the FA Cup—while losing the other four encounters.

Brighton

In contrast to Wolves, Brighton have started the season in impressive fashion. While the opening two rounds were somewhat underwhelming, with just one draw, the team then hit their stride: a 2-1 home win over Manchester City, a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, and a 3-1 away victory against Chelsea, coming from behind in the process. Brighton currently sit 10th in the league with 8 points after the opening rounds.

In the EFL Cup, they've also displayed quality, dispatching lower-division sides Oxford United and Barnsley by identical 6-0 scorelines, and are now preparing for a round of 16 clash with Arsenal.

Looking at recent head-to-heads with Wolves, Brighton are unbeaten in the last three meetings, recording two wins and a draw.

Probable lineups

Wolverhampton: Johnstone, Krejci, Bueno, Doherty, Bueno, Joao Gomes, Andre, Munetsi, Hwang, Arias, Larsen.

Interesting facts and head-to-heads

Wolverhampton have failed to win 15 of their last 17 matches

Brighton are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches

Brighton have won 3 of their last 4 away matches

Each of Brighton’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 total goals

Both teams have scored in 4 of Brighton’s last 5 matches

Brighton are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 head-to-heads

Brighton have won 4 of their last 5 away head-to-heads

Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction

Wolverhampton have endured a difficult start to the season, still searching for their first league win after losing most of their opening fixtures. However, in the EFL Cup, the team has shown good form and remains unbeaten. Brighton, on the other hand, are playing with confidence, defeating strong opponents and cementing their status as a solid mid-table side. In recent head-to-heads, Brighton have held a clear advantage over Wolves. We expect the hosts to come out aggressively in pursuit of that elusive first league win, while Brighton—adept on the counter—will surely capitalize on their chances. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.74.