Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 05 oct 2025, 10:15
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
On October 5, 2025, as part of the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga, Sevilla will host Barcelona at home. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the best bet for the winner of this high-stakes clash.

Sevilla

Sevilla’s start to the current season has been less than convincing—the team opened with back-to-back defeats. However, they managed to steady the ship, posting three wins, one draw, and just one defeat in their last five outings. In the previous round, Sevilla picked up a crucial three points, narrowly defeating Rayo Vallecano away with a 1-0 scoreline. Currently, the team sits ninth in the league table with 10 points, trailing leaders Barcelona by nine.

Sevilla’s home form has been underwhelming so far: they have yet to win at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this season. In three home matches, they’ve managed only a single draw, losing the other two. Their head-to-head record against Barcelona at home is also disappointing. Since 2021, Sevilla haven’t managed a home win over the Blaugrana—just one draw and four defeats in their last five encounters.

Barcelona

Barcelona head into their next La Liga fixture in less than ideal spirits. In midweek, they suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 1-2 at home to PSG in the Champions League. The Catalans had the lead but conceded late on. That loss snapped an eight-match unbeaten run, during which Barcelona racked up seven wins and one draw. Still, their Champions League campaign remains on track—they previously beat Newcastle 2-1.

Domestically, things look much brighter for Barcelona. After seven rounds, they’ve notched up six wins and a draw, collecting 19 points to top the table with authority. The Catalans boast the league’s best attack, scoring 21 goals and conceding just five. Barcelona also hold a significant edge in head-to-head meetings with Sevilla. In their last ten clashes, the Blaugrana have nine wins and just one draw, making them clear favorites for this encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Marcao, Cardoso, Azpilicueta, Suazo, Mendy, Agoumé, Carmona, Vargas, Romero, Sanchez.
  • Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Rashford, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.

Key facts and head-to-head record

  • Sevilla are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 5 of Sevilla’s last 6 matches have seen under 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 11 of Sevilla’s last 13 matches.
  • Barcelona have won 12 of their last 14 matches.
  • Barcelona have won 9 of their last 10 away matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Barcelona’s last 5 fixtures.
  • Barcelona have won 9 of their last 10 head-to-heads against Sevilla.
  • Barcelona have won 4 of their last 5 away fixtures against Sevilla.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Sevilla vs Barcelona match prediction

Sevilla have managed to stabilize their results after a shaky start, but the team still looks unconvincing, especially at home, where they’re yet to register a win. Barcelona, on the other hand, have been in excellent form, losing just once—in the Champions League—and will be eager to bounce back for their fans. It’s also worth noting Barcelona’s clear head-to-head advantage over Sevilla, making them overwhelming favorites for this match. My tip: Barcelona to win at odds of 1.46.

