On Sunday, October 5, 2025, Matchday 7 of Ligue 1 brings us a clash between Lille and PSG. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the likely winner and betting options for this showdown.

Lille

Lille head into this upcoming fixture against PSG on a high after a confident Europa League win over Roma. The team struck early and held onto their narrow lead until the final whistle, notching up a second consecutive European victory and consolidating their position at the top end of their group. However, their Ligue 1 campaign has been much tougher lately, with back-to-back defeats in their last two outings: a 0-3 loss away to Lens and a narrow 0-1 defeat at home to Lyon. Despite this recent slump, Lille had started the season solidly, going unbeaten through the opening four matchdays. The "Dogues" now sit sixth with 10 points, five adrift of the leaders.

At home, Lille traditionally perform well — three wins and just one defeat so far this season. However, their recent home record against PSG is less impressive: in the last four meetings in Lille, they've lost three times and drawn once. Notably, both sides have found the net in each of those encounters. Lille last beat Paris at home back in 2019, which adds extra motivation for this high-stakes clash.

PSG

PSG arrive in buoyant spirits after a thrilling Champions League victory. The Parisians pulled off a dramatic away win over Barcelona, snatching all three points in the dying seconds to secure their second group stage victory and move among the leaders with six points.

In Ligue 1, PSG quickly bounced back from a loss to Marseille by dispatching Auxerre 2-0 at home. They currently top the Ligue 1 table with 15 points and a goal difference of 12:4.

PSG’s away form this season has been strong: three wins and one defeat. In head-to-heads with Lille, the Parisians have a clear edge — unbeaten in the last eight meetings, with seven wins and just one draw. These fixtures are reliably entertaining, as both teams have scored in each of those eight matches, and seven of them have featured over 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

Lille: Ozér, Verdonk, Ngoy, Mandi, Santos, Bouaddi, Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia, Fernandez-Pardo, Giroud.

Ozér, Verdonk, Ngoy, Mandi, Santos, Bouaddi, Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia, Fernandez-Pardo, Giroud. PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery, Lee Kang-in, Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Lille have won 7 of their last 8 home matches.

PSG have won 7 of their last 8 overall matches.

PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

PSG have won 7 of their last 8 head-to-head meetings.

PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away head-to-head games.

PSG have scored first in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.

7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in all of the last 8 head-to-head encounters.

Lille vs PSG match prediction

Both teams come into this game after successful European outings. Lille have suffered two straight defeats in Ligue 1 and will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans, pushing forward in attack. PSG, however, are in top form, exuding confidence and holding a clear advantage in recent head-to-heads with Lille. The Parisians look like the favorites here, though the hosts are sure to put up a fight — this promises to be a spectacular contest. My bet for this match is a PSG win at odds of 1.76.