RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lille vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Lille vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: https://x.com/losclive/Author unknownn
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France (Round 7) 05 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.76
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, Matchday 7 of Ligue 1 brings us a clash between Lille and PSG. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the likely winner and betting options for this showdown.

Lille

Lille head into this upcoming fixture against PSG on a high after a confident Europa League win over Roma. The team struck early and held onto their narrow lead until the final whistle, notching up a second consecutive European victory and consolidating their position at the top end of their group. However, their Ligue 1 campaign has been much tougher lately, with back-to-back defeats in their last two outings: a 0-3 loss away to Lens and a narrow 0-1 defeat at home to Lyon. Despite this recent slump, Lille had started the season solidly, going unbeaten through the opening four matchdays. The "Dogues" now sit sixth with 10 points, five adrift of the leaders.

At home, Lille traditionally perform well — three wins and just one defeat so far this season. However, their recent home record against PSG is less impressive: in the last four meetings in Lille, they've lost three times and drawn once. Notably, both sides have found the net in each of those encounters. Lille last beat Paris at home back in 2019, which adds extra motivation for this high-stakes clash.

PSG

PSG arrive in buoyant spirits after a thrilling Champions League victory. The Parisians pulled off a dramatic away win over Barcelona, snatching all three points in the dying seconds to secure their second group stage victory and move among the leaders with six points.

In Ligue 1, PSG quickly bounced back from a loss to Marseille by dispatching Auxerre 2-0 at home. They currently top the Ligue 1 table with 15 points and a goal difference of 12:4.

PSG’s away form this season has been strong: three wins and one defeat. In head-to-heads with Lille, the Parisians have a clear edge — unbeaten in the last eight meetings, with seven wins and just one draw. These fixtures are reliably entertaining, as both teams have scored in each of those eight matches, and seven of them have featured over 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

  • Lille: Ozér, Verdonk, Ngoy, Mandi, Santos, Bouaddi, Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia, Fernandez-Pardo, Giroud.
  • PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery, Lee Kang-in, Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Lille have won 7 of their last 8 home matches.
  • PSG have won 7 of their last 8 overall matches.
  • PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away games.
  • PSG have won 7 of their last 8 head-to-head meetings.
  • PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away head-to-head games.
  • PSG have scored first in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.
  • 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in all of the last 8 head-to-head encounters.

Lille vs PSG match prediction

Both teams come into this game after successful European outings. Lille have suffered two straight defeats in Ligue 1 and will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans, pushing forward in attack. PSG, however, are in top form, exuding confidence and holding a clear advantage in recent head-to-heads with Lille. The Parisians look like the favorites here, though the hosts are sure to put up a fight — this promises to be a spectacular contest. My bet for this match is a PSG win at odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.76
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Bet now Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 10:00 Arsenal vs West Ham: will Arsenal extend their winning streak? Arsenal Odds: 1.5 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.65 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 10:00 Arsenal - West Ham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 4 October 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.58 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Girona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 10:15 Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season? Girona Odds: 1.6 Valencia Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 12:00 Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.5 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 12:30 Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.7 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores