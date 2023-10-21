Kylian Mbappe secured a victory for PSG over Strasbourg

In the 9th round of the French Ligue 1, PSG hosted Strasbourg.

The hosts got to work immediately, taking the lead on the 10th minute with a goal from the penalty spot by Kylian Mbappe. A few minutes later, the guests attempted to equalize, but a goal was disallowed due to offside. In the middle of the first half, Carlos Soler scored a fantastic goal after an assist by Mbappe, sending the ball into the top corner of the net. Towards the end of the match, Fabian Ruiz scored PSG's third goal.

PSG - Strasbourg 3-0

Goals: 1-0 — Mbappe 10 (penalty), 2-0 — Soler 31, 3-0 — Ruiz 77.

Thanks to this victory, the team under the guidance of Luis Enrique temporarily took the top spot in the league table.