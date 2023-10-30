Kopa Trophy: Jude Bellingham named the best young player

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has won the Kopa Trophy.

This award is given to the best young player under the age of 21.

Bellingham joined the Birmingham City academy at the age of 8. He made his debut for the senior team on August 6, 2019, in a match in the English League Cup against Portsmouth at the age of 16 years and 38 days, becoming the youngest debutant in Birmingham City's history. Bellingham scored his first goal on August 31 in a match against Stoke City, also becoming the youngest goal scorer in the club's history.

In July 2020, he moved to Borussia Dortmund for €23 million, becoming the most expensive 17-year-old player in football history. Bellingham chose the number 22, the same number he wore at Birmingham City.

On June 14, 2023, Real Madrid officially announced Bellingham's transfer, signing a six-year contract with him. The transfer fee is estimated at approximately €133.9 million, including various bonuses. Bellingham became the third player that Real Madrid signed for a fee exceeding €100 million, following Gareth Bale in 2013 and Eden Hazard in 2019.