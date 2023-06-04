Karim Benzema has chosen a new club

French striker Karim Benzema will join "Al-Ittihad," according to Al Ekhbariya.

According to the source, the player has reached an agreement with the Saudi club to sign a contract until the summer of 2025. Benzema's salary will be €100 million per year.

Previously, the 35-year-old Benzema left Real Madrid, where he had played since 2009. Thus, the forward is now a free agent and will be able to move to a new club for free.