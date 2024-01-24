Japan redeemed itself from the setback and advanced to the playoffs of the AFC Asian Cup

Today, the concluding matches of the group stage in the AFC Asian Cup in Group D took place.

Japan – Indonesia 3:1

Following a sensational defeat to Iraq, Japan's progression to the playoffs was in doubt, but they managed to redeem themselves in the match against Indonesia. The standout performer was Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who secured a brace. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot on the sixth minute and found the net again on the 52nd minute from Ritsu Doan's assist. In the dying moments, Indonesian defender Justin Habner redirected the ball into his own goal, but Sandy Walsh managed to salvage one goal.

Japan advanced to the Round of 16 from the second position. This implies that an encounter between the two tournament favorites, Japan and South Korea, could occur at such an early stage. However, for this to happen, the Koreans need to finish first in Group E, where Jordan currently leads.

Iraq – Vietnam 3:2

Iraq secured their third consecutive victory! At halftime, the teams went in with the score at 1:0 in favor of Vietnam, courtesy of a goal by Bui Hoang Viet Anh. At the beginning of the second half, Rebin Sulaka leveled the score, and on the 73rd minute, Aymen Hussein put Iraq ahead. Despite Nguyen Quang Hai seemingly earning Vietnam one point on the 90+1st minute, Hussein converted a penalty on the 12th minute of added time.

Vietnam failed to earn any points in the group, while Indonesia, with 3 points, still has a chance to advance to the playoffs.