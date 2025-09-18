RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "It's a bit cowardly." The fan who clashed with Simeone responds to the Atlético coach

"It's a bit cowardly." The fan who clashed with Simeone responds to the Atlético coach

Denies many of the coach's claims.
Football news Today, 07:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Diego Simeone. Getty Images

At the end of the Champions League match against Liverpool, Atlético head coach Diego Simeone got into a dispute with fans, arguing that it was due to racist abuse. The main instigator decided to speak out himself in this situation.

Details: That fan turned out to be Jonathan Poulter, who, according to the Mirror, had already been banned from stadiums for three years after insulting a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard’s farewell match in 2015.

Poulter, for his part, denies that there was any racism or references to the Falklands War, which remains a sensitive subject for Argentinians. What really happened, he claims, was a middle finger gesture directed at Cholo and the phrase "go to hell."

Quote: "It's time to speak out about what happened last night with Simeone. I think it's a bit cowardly on his part. None of that nonsense happened, not from me or anyone else. But the fact is, when he was asked about it, he stayed silent and just walked away, leaving everything open to speculation.

I never said anything like that. All I did was make a gesture and shout 'go to hell,'" Poulter said in a video he posted on his X account.

