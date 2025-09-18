RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former PGMOL chief expects punishment for both Liverpool and Atletico

Former PGMOL chief expects punishment for both Liverpool and Atletico

Everyone will be sanctioned.
Football news Today, 05:12
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Diego Simeone. Getty Images

The Liverpool vs Atletico match was marked by a heated altercation between Diego Simeone and the fans, who, according to him, provoked the incident. Although the Colchoneros’ head coach was shown a red card, that may not be the extent of the disciplinary action.

Details: Former PGMOL chief Keith Wyness believes that not only Liverpool, as the host club, but Atletico as well could face UEFA’s disciplinary measures. However, the consequences may be limited to financial penalties.

Quote: “These incidents and the corresponding video footage will be thoroughly reviewed to identify those responsible and to consider possible measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. I expect both clubs to be involved in the investigation, and UEFA generally takes a firm stance on such matters. Both clubs could be fined,” Wyness told Football Insider.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Disastrous start for Atlético! Simeone's team keeps setting unwanted records Football news Yesterday, 15:51 Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players Football news Yesterday, 14:48 A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players
First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut Football news Yesterday, 14:17 First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut
Related Team News
Liverpool have scored nearly 30% of all goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League Football news Today, 02:45 Liverpool have scored nearly 30% of all goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League
Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults Football news Today, 01:57 Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news Yesterday, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals
Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan
Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition
Related Tournament News
A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal Football news Yesterday, 16:42 A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal
Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record Football news Yesterday, 16:21 Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record
Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores