Former PGMOL chief expects punishment for both Liverpool and Atletico

Everyone will be sanctioned.

The Liverpool vs Atletico match was marked by a heated altercation between Diego Simeone and the fans, who, according to him, provoked the incident. Although the Colchoneros’ head coach was shown a red card, that may not be the extent of the disciplinary action.

Details: Former PGMOL chief Keith Wyness believes that not only Liverpool, as the host club, but Atletico as well could face UEFA’s disciplinary measures. However, the consequences may be limited to financial penalties.

Quote: “These incidents and the corresponding video footage will be thoroughly reviewed to identify those responsible and to consider possible measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. I expect both clubs to be involved in the investigation, and UEFA generally takes a firm stance on such matters. Both clubs could be fined,” Wyness told Football Insider.