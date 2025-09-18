Not his first scandal: before clashing with Simeone, Liverpool fan was punished for insulting disabled supporters

Old controversy resurfaces

Liverpool supporter Jonathan Luke Poulter, who recently had a heated exchange with Atlético coach Simeone, had previously been handed a three-year ban from attending football matches

Details: At Steven Gerrard’s farewell match at Anfield, the young fan insulted a woman in a wheelchair and her husband, refusing to remove a banner that was obstructing their view.

The court found that the banner had been raised directly in front of disabled fans. Sixty-one-year-old David Hyam stated he felt "threatened and intimidated" by the 190cm-tall Poulter when he asked him to move the banner. Hyam’s wife, Laura, testified that she heard Poulter—who had already been cautioned in 2013 for attempting to bring smoke bombs into a match at Wigan’s stadium—swear at her husband.

Despite denying the allegations, Poulter was found guilty of using abusive language and making threats.

In addition to the ban, Poulter was ordered to pay £520 in court costs, £500 in procedural fees, and £60 in compensation to the victims. The judge described his actions as "a disgraceful offence, unacceptable at the stadium."

