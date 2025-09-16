Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 18, 2025, the opening round of the Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Newcastle and Barcelona. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at the best bet for this high-stakes encounter.

Newcastle United

Last season, Newcastle United finished fifth in the Premier League, battling for the top spots right up to the final round. The Magpies have had a shaky start to the new campaign, managing just one win from their first four league matches. They were held to goalless draws by Leeds and Aston Villa, lost 2-3 to Liverpool, and only secured their first victory—1-0 over Wolverhampton at home—thanks to a debut goal from new signing Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle did not feature in last season’s Champions League, but in the previous edition, they participated in the group stage under the old format and finished bottom of their group.

As for head-to-head home clashes with Barcelona, those took place over 20 years ago in the Champions League: one win apiece for Barcelona and Newcastle United.

Barcelona

Barcelona enjoyed a stellar season last year. The Catalans clinched the league title ahead of schedule and showed real grit in the Champions League, only bowing out to Inter in the semifinals. They’ve kicked off the new season in style: three wins and a draw from their opening fixtures. Their most recent outing was particularly impressive—a 6-0 demolition of Valencia. At the time of writing, Barcelona sit second in the La Liga table with 10 points and a commanding goal difference of 13–3.

Barcelona do have some selection headaches: Lamine, Yamal, Gavi, Balde, and Frenkie de Jong are all likely to miss out. Looking at their history against Newcastle, the sides have met four times in the Champions League, with Barcelona claiming three victories and Newcastle one.

Probable lineups

Pope, Trippier, Schär, Livramento, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes. Barcelona: García, Koundé, E. García, Cubarsí, Martín, Pedri, Casado, Bardhi, Fermín López, Raphinha, Ferran Torres.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

Newcastle have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches.

Three of Newcastle’s last four matches have seen under 1.5 goals.

Barcelona have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Barcelona have won 7 of their last 8 away games.

Barcelona have scored first in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona match prediction

Newcastle have yet to find their rhythm this season and look unconvincing, struggling to score and picking up just one win. Meanwhile, Barcelona have started confidently, despite missing several key players, and remain clear favorites. The head-to-head history also favors the Catalans, so a solid Barcelona win is on the cards. My tip for this match is a Barcelona win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.68.