RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Modern Sport vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 18, 2025

Modern Sport vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 18, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Modern Sport FC vs ENPPI prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ModernSportFC/Author unknownn
Modern Sport FC
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC Schedule Modern Sport FC News Modern Sport FC Transfers
Premier League Egypt Premier League Egypt Table Premier League Egypt Fixtures Premier League Egypt Predictions
18 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
ENPPI
ENPPI ENPPI Schedule ENPPI News ENPPI Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.52
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Thursday, September 18, Cairo will host one of the fixtures of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League, as local side Modern Sport welcomes ENPPI. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this encounter.

Modern Sport

Modern Sport had a far from convincing campaign last season. The team finished bottom of the main league table with just 9 points, forcing them to fight for survival. In the relegation group, Modern Sport looked more confident, finishing fifth and preserving their top-flight status by a margin of three points above the drop zone. In the Egypt League Cup, Modern Sport made it to the quarterfinals, narrowly losing 0-1 to National Bank of Egypt.

This season, the squad has started significantly better. After 6 league matches, they have collected 10 points — 3 wins, 1 draw, and 2 defeats. Of note are the 2-2 opening-round draw against reigning champions Al Ahly, as well as an away victory over Pyramids 2-1. Their home record is more modest: 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss.

As for head-to-head clashes with ENPPI, the teams have met six times at Modern Sport’s ground: 3 victories for the hosts, 2 for ENPPI, and 1 draw. Last season’s fixture here ended in a goalless stalemate. Notably, the last five encounters between these sides have been cautious affairs, all finishing with under 2.5 total goals.

ENPPI

ENPPI also fought for survival last season, finishing just one spot above Modern Sport. In the Egypt League Cup, they reached the semifinals before falling to National Bank of Egypt, then lost the third-place playoff to Ismaily.

ENPPI’s start to the new campaign has been fairly solid. Over six matches, they have suffered only one defeat — a 0-2 away loss to Ceramica Cleopatra. In the other games, they’ve managed 2 wins and 3 draws. Especially notable was a home fixture against Al Ahly, which ended in a lively 1-1 draw.

In terms of recent head-to-heads with Modern Sport, the last five matches have seen perfect parity: two wins apiece and one draw.

Probable lineups

  • Modern Sport: Gabaski, Fawzi, Rizk, Mohamed, Dessouki, Metwally, Helal, Youssef, Eba, Mamdou, Hassan.
  • ENPPI: A. Samir, Sabeha, Kalosha, M. Samir, Dawood, Al Agouz, Sherif, Nasser, Kofta, Hamdy, Zaki.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • ENPPI have failed to win 11 of their last 13 matches.
  • Modern Sport are unbeaten in 8 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • The last 4 home H2H matches for Modern Sport ended with under 1.5 total goals.

Prediction for Modern Sport vs ENPPI

Both teams have made a decent start to the new season, showing consistent results with just one defeat each. Historically, head-to-head encounters between Modern Sport and ENPPI have been tight and low-scoring. Given the playing styles and the statistics from previous meetings, it’s reasonable to expect another cautious contest with few goals. My bet for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.52.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.52
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 September 2025 Como Odds: 1.68 Genoa Recommended Mostbet
vs prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 22:00 Brazil vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - September 16, 2025 Odds: 1.9 Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 16, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.85 Sanfrecce Hiroshima Bet now 1xBet
Machida Zelvia vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 06:00 Machida vs Seoul: can the hosts kick off their AFC Champions League campaign with a win? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.8 FC Seoul Recommended Mostbet
Gangwon FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 06:00 Gangwon vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Gangwon FC Odds: 1.65 Shanghai Shenhua Bet now 1xBet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:00 Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.8 Tractor Bet now 1xBet
PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 PSV vs Royal Union SG: will anyone kick off the Champions League with a win? PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.8 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.5 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 PSV - Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 16, 2025 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 2.1 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 Athletic - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16 September 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.89 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Durban City vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership 16 sep 2025, 13:30 Durban City vs. Sivelele: Who will break their winless streak? Durban City Odds: 1.46 Siwelele Bet now Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 16 sep 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores