On Thursday, September 18, Cairo will host one of the fixtures of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League, as local side Modern Sport welcomes ENPPI. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this encounter.

Modern Sport

Modern Sport had a far from convincing campaign last season. The team finished bottom of the main league table with just 9 points, forcing them to fight for survival. In the relegation group, Modern Sport looked more confident, finishing fifth and preserving their top-flight status by a margin of three points above the drop zone. In the Egypt League Cup, Modern Sport made it to the quarterfinals, narrowly losing 0-1 to National Bank of Egypt.

This season, the squad has started significantly better. After 6 league matches, they have collected 10 points — 3 wins, 1 draw, and 2 defeats. Of note are the 2-2 opening-round draw against reigning champions Al Ahly, as well as an away victory over Pyramids 2-1. Their home record is more modest: 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss.

As for head-to-head clashes with ENPPI, the teams have met six times at Modern Sport’s ground: 3 victories for the hosts, 2 for ENPPI, and 1 draw. Last season’s fixture here ended in a goalless stalemate. Notably, the last five encounters between these sides have been cautious affairs, all finishing with under 2.5 total goals.

ENPPI

ENPPI also fought for survival last season, finishing just one spot above Modern Sport. In the Egypt League Cup, they reached the semifinals before falling to National Bank of Egypt, then lost the third-place playoff to Ismaily.

ENPPI’s start to the new campaign has been fairly solid. Over six matches, they have suffered only one defeat — a 0-2 away loss to Ceramica Cleopatra. In the other games, they’ve managed 2 wins and 3 draws. Especially notable was a home fixture against Al Ahly, which ended in a lively 1-1 draw.

In terms of recent head-to-heads with Modern Sport, the last five matches have seen perfect parity: two wins apiece and one draw.

Probable lineups

Modern Sport: Gabaski, Fawzi, Rizk, Mohamed, Dessouki, Metwally, Helal, Youssef, Eba, Mamdou, Hassan.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

ENPPI have failed to win 11 of their last 13 matches.

Modern Sport are unbeaten in 8 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

The last 4 home H2H matches for Modern Sport ended with under 1.5 total goals.

Prediction for Modern Sport vs ENPPI

Both teams have made a decent start to the new season, showing consistent results with just one defeat each. Historically, head-to-head encounters between Modern Sport and ENPPI have been tight and low-scoring. Given the playing styles and the statistics from previous meetings, it’s reasonable to expect another cautious contest with few goals. My bet for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.52.