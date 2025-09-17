Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
Atletico’s downfall continues
Football news Today, 15:51Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: Madrid’s Atlético have set a new unwanted record in the Champions League. In their opening group stage match against Liverpool, Diego Simeone’s side conceded two goals within the first six minutes for the first time in his managerial tenure.
This isn’t just a first under the Argentine manager—it’s the first time in Atlético’s entire Champions League history that they’ve suffered such a disastrous start. The early collapse left the Rojiblancos’ faithful in complete shock.
Atletico’s woes aren’t limited to the Champions League: their La Liga form also disappoints, with Simeone’s squad picking up just five points from their first four matches.