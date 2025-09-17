First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut
Starting lineups revealed for the Champions League clash
In the opening round of the Champions League, Liverpool welcome Atlético to Anfield. The English side will feature their summer signing for the very first time.
We're talking about Swedish striker Alexander Isak. The Swede recently joined Liverpool from Newcastle for €144 million. So far, the forward hasn't featured in the Premier League.
For the record: Julián Álvarez will miss the match against Liverpool due to injury.