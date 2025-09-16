RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sporting – Kairat prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 18, 2025

Sporting – Kairat prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 18, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty prediction @SportingCP / X
18 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Lisbon, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 18, the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon will host the opening fixture of the Champions League group stage, as Portuguese side Sporting welcomes Kazakhstan’s Kairat.

Match preview

Sporting enters the Champions League as reigning champions of Portugal. This season, after five rounds, the Lisbon club sits second in the domestic league, trailing Porto by three points. Their only defeat so far came in a direct clash with the Dragons.

In Europe’s premier club competition, Sporting has shown consistency: over the past five years, they’ve only once played in a different European tournament—back in the 2023/24 season.

Last year, Sporting advanced to the Champions League knockout stage but were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. Back then, striker Viktor Gyökeres was the key man, netting six goals. Now, the Lisbon side must learn to cope without him.

Kairat, meanwhile, has made history by reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time, successfully navigating all four qualifying rounds. Along the way, the Almaty club defeated Scotland’s Celtic, Slovakia’s Slovan, Finland’s KuPS, and Slovenia’s Olimpija. Now, they face even tougher opposition.

With the domestic season nearing its end, Kairat is in a strong position to claim the national title for the second consecutive year.

Probable line-ups

Sporting: Virginia – Fresneda, Debast, Inácio, Mangas – Hjulmand, Kochorashvili, Trincão – Kenda, Gonçalves, Suárez
Kairat: Anarbekov – Tapalov, Martinović, Sorokin, Mata – Ofri, Kasabulat, Jorginho – Mrinsky, Gromiko, Satpayev

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sporting have conceded in three consecutive matches
  • Four of Sporting’s last five games have featured at least three goals
  • Kairat are unbeaten in their last four matches
  • These teams have never faced each other before

Prediction

There’s a clear gap in class between these sides, so I’m backing a confident victory for Sporting. The Portuguese side should score plenty, while it’s doubtful Kairat will be able to respond. In this scenario, the best bet looks to be a Sporting win with an Asian handicap of (-2.5) at odds of 1.85.

