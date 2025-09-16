For only the second time in his career, Julián Álvarez will miss a match — and it comes against Liverpool.

A rare setback for the forward.

Atlético Madrid are preparing for their UEFA Champions League opener with an away clash against Liverpool, but one of the team’s key figures will not be available.

Details: Just a day before the game, it was confirmed that Julián Álvarez will not travel to Anfield due to a knee injury. According to El Chiringuito, the Argentine is sidelined with knee problems.

Remarkably, this will be only the second match of his career that Álvarez has missed through injury. The first came back in 2022, when he was ruled out of a fixture with River Plate.

Recently, reports suggested that Álvarez is leaning more and more toward a move to Barcelona. Once considered a cornerstone of Atlético’s project, the Argentine has struggled to fully adapt to Diego Simeone’s tactical system.

