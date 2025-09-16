RU RU ES ES FR FR
QUIZ. How well do you know the history of the UEFA Champions League?

Football news Today, 05:40
The UEFA Champions League is back, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 16–17, the opening round of the 2025/26 season will take place.

PSG begins the defense of its crown. In the 2025 final, they demolished Inter Milan 5–0 and claimed the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time in the club’s history. Now, the rest of Europe will be aiming to strip them of their status as the continent’s best.

For the 2025/26 campaign, the UEFA Champions League will, for only the second time in history, follow its new format. Instead of the traditional group stage, there will be a single league table in which each club plays eight matches against eight different opponents.

To mark the new season of the Champions League, Dailysports has prepared a quiz. Can you score the maximum points?

Created by Dailysports using the free AI quiz generator from Amuse Labs
